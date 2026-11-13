Parkway falls in state championship match

VW independent sports

DAYTON — For the second straight day, No. 3 Parkway’s state volleyball match went the full five sets but No. 5 Dalton was able to defeat the Panthers in the Division VI state title match, 25-21, 13-25, 25-20, 16-25, 15-12 at the Ervin J. Nutter Center on Friday.

Dalton (27-1) never trailed in the first set, but Parkway (24-4) raced out to a 9-3 lead in the second set, prompting a Dalton timeout. The Panthers saw their lead grow to 20-9 before tying the match 1-1. The third set was a seesaw battle and in the fourth set, Dalton led 11-9 but Parkway outscored the Bulldogs 16-5 to tie the match at two sets apiece. In the fifth and deciding set, Parkway had an early 5-4 lead but Dalton scored six unanswered points and never trailed after that.

Cami Langenkamp led Parkway with 15 kills and added 15 digs. Naomi Knapke had 12 kills, Izzy Knapke added 11 kills and Savada Triplett had 10 kills. Madelyn Stover had 22 assists while Kjae Stover added 18 assists. Hadley Stover had a team high 35 assists, followed by Triplett (22) Kjae Stover and Madelyn Stover (11).

In the state semifinals on Thursday, Parkway defeated MAC foe St. Henry 25-21, 16-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-10.