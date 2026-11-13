U.S. 224 to reopen before Thanksgiving

VW independent staff

Barring any late setbacks or unforeseen delays, U.S. 224 between U.S. 30 and Lincoln Highway in Van Wert will reopen to traffic later this month.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 Office, U.S. 224, east of the new roundabout, is slated to reopen on Tuesday, November 24. It closed July 30 for rehabilitation of the bridge over the railroad.

In a separate project, John Brown Rd. in Van Wert is now scheduled to remain closed until Monday, November 23. The closure is tied to the U.S. 30/John Brown Road restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) construction project. In addition, U.S. 30 is restricted to one lane (16′) in each direction until Monday, November 23.