Winter Safety Awareness Week to begin

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — While Ohio winters can be a great time of year to enjoy seasonal activities, they can also bring dangerous conditions like snowstorms, icy roads, freezing rain, and even flooding. In a coordinated effort, Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness (OCSWA) recognize November 15-21 as Winter Safety Awareness Week.

“Preparation is key when it comes to winter weather,” said Governor DeWine. “Winter Safety Awareness Week is a great opportunity to prepare for winter before the temperatures drop.”

Ohio residents are being urged to prepare in advance to help minimize risks associated with winter. VW independent file photo

As winter approaches, residents are encouraged to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year, but also to be prepared for the harsher impacts the season can bring.

During severe weather, getting accurate and timely communications is important. Ensure you have several ways to receive reliable emergency information and alerts.

“Ohio residents should take advantage of the many activities winter brings while staying mindful of changing weather conditions,” said Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Sima Merick. “The best time to prepare is before winter weather arrives. You can do this by reviewing your emergency plan and preparing your emergency kit.”

Below are some tips to help you prepare for winter hazards.

Have an emergency kit and plan

Your plan and kit should include all members of your household, including pets. Consider household members who may need medical equipment or medication, as well as for the needs of babies, young children, and older adults.

Know where to get reliable emergency communications

You should have multiple methods of communications, alerts, and notifications to notify you of impending severe weather or other urgent situations. Know what type of communication works best for you and your family before an emergency happens.

Practice your plan

Gather your household together so everyone understands the plan and their role in the process.

To learn more about winter safety and preparedness, visit the OCSWA Winter Safety Awareness Week Page.