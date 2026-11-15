Capital Conference underway in Columbus

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Several thousand school board members and school administrators from around Ohio, including some from Van Wert County and the surrounding area, are gathering in Columbus for the OSBA (Ohio School Boards Association) Capital Conference and Trade Show.

It began on Sunday and will run through Tuesday, and is considered one of the nation’s premier education conventions, offering opportunities for learning, sharing and networking. The three-day event offers general sessions, more than 150 breakout sessions and more. The conference features nationally acclaimed keynote speakers, and breakout sessions and informational seminars examine creative solutions and proactive approaches to a broad spectrum of public educational challenges.

Other highlights include the Student Achievement Fair, boasting innovative student programs, artwork and top student entertainment groups, a trade show with more than 550 exhibits of the latest in education-related goods and services, and opportunities to share ideas with school leaders from across Ohio.