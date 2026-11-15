Enbridge shares natural gas safety reminders

VW independent staff/submitted information

With colder temperatures approaching, Enbridge Gas customers will be using more natural gas to heat their homes and are encouraged to service their gas equipment to ensure it is working safely and efficiently in advance of heating season.

Customers are responsible for maintaining the piping that runs from the gas meter to gas appliances.We encourage customers to have the following gas systems inspected annually by a licensed professional to check for efficiency, corrosion and leaks:

Indoor piping that delivers natural gas to indoor appliances.

Outdoor piping that delivers natural gas to generators, outdoor grills, heated pools or patio heaters.

Heating systems.

Gas appliances such as water heaters, ranges, stoves, dryers, logs and fireplaces.

Customers are also reminded to:

Test carbon monoxide detectors monthly and replace batteries at timely intervals as recommended by the manufacturer.

Watch for any appliance flame other than blue. Other colors, such as yellow or orange, indicate that the appliance should be inspected and adjusted.

Evacuate immediately by foot and call 911 and Enbridge Gas at 1-877-542-2630 from a safe place if the smell of rotten eggs is present.

Prepare for snow and ice



Frozen or blocked gas meters and appliance vents can affect the safe and efficient operation of natural gas equipment during winter weather. Customers should monitor ice buildup and always maintain clear access to metering equipment. Remove snow or ice around the meter and piping by hand or gently with a brush or broom. Remove icicles from overhead eaves and gutters.

Enbridge Gas serves 35 Ohio counties, including Van Wert County and surrounding Ohio counties.