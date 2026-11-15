RCC picks Byrne for recorder position

VW independent staff

The Van Wert County Republican Central Committee made it official last week by appointing Allison Byrne to replace Kim Hughes as Van Wert County Recorder.

Hughes retired October 31 and the Van Wert County Commissioners named Byrne to fill the seat until the RCC met to make an appointment. The meeting was held Thursday night and Republicans interviewed Byrne and one other applicant, Becky Emerick, before deciding on Byrne, who was named chief deputy last year.

Byrne will serve a two year term, then will have to seek re-election if she so choses.

In Ohio, a county recorder maintains permanent, public records of real estate and land transactions to establish clear property ownership and legal encumbrances.