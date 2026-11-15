Regional final sites set by OHSAA
VW independent sports/submitted information
The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football regional final pairings and neutral host sites on Sunday afternoon. All regional final games kick off at 7 p.m. this Friday, November 20.
The list includes one remaining Western Buckeye League team – Wapakoneta, plus four Midwest Athletic Conference teams: Coldwater, St. Henry, Marion Local and New Bremen.
In Division III Region 10, Wapakoneta will meet Ontario at Marion Harding Stadium. In Division V Region 18, Coldwater will face Archbold at Donnell Stadium in Findlay. St. Henry will take on Cincinnati Deer Park at Premier Health Stadium at Northmont High School, and in Division VI Region 24 championship action, and Marion Local and New Bremen will meet at Sidney Memorial Stadium.
Neutral sites receive a rent payment from the OHSAA and also keep revenue from concessions, parking, 50-50 raffles and program sales. The OHSAA selects and pays for the officiating crews. Many factors go into determining locations for each game, and site cannot always be that are exactly halfway between the two participating schools. Once a potential site is determined, the school must be available and willing to host a game on the requested night.
The regional playoffs follow bracket format before rebracketing occurs for the state semifinals. Later this week, the OHSAA will announce how the regional champions will be paired for the state semifinals, which is primarily determined by the geography of the four schools involved in each division. A team’s regional seed, state rank and won-lost record do not factor into the state semifinal bracket pairings.
OHSAA football regional final pairings
All games on Friday, November 20, at 7 p.m.
Home team listed first. Pairings shown with regional seed and record.
Division I
Region 1
No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. No. 3 Mentor (10-2) at Parma Byers Field
Region 2
No. 2 Springfield (10-2) vs. No. 4 Huber Heights Wayne (8-4) at Piqua High School
Region 3
No. 4 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-4) vs. No. 6 Pickerington North (10-3) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales High School
Region 4
No. 1 Cincinnati Princeton (12-0) vs. No. 2 Cincinnati Elder (10-2) at Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
Division II
Region 5
No. 1 Medina Highland (11-1) vs. No. 3 Macedonia Nordonia (11-1) at Twinsburg High School
Region 6
No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (10-2) vs. No. 3 Avon (10-2) at Clyde High School
Region 7
No. 1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (11-0) vs. No. 3 Massillon Washington (11-1) at Zanesville High School
Region 8
No. 1 Cincinnati Anderson (11-1) vs. No. 2 Harrison (10-2) at Mason High School
Division III
Region 9
No. 2 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (11-1) vs. No. 8 Youngstown Ursuline (9-4) at Ravenna High School
Region 10
No. 2 Ontario (11-1) vs. No. 4 Wapakoneta (9-3) at Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium, Marion
Region 11
No. 1 Steubenville (10-2) vs. No. 3 Columbus East (11-1) at New Philadelphia High School
Region 12
No. 1 Bellbrook (12-0) vs. No. 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1) at Xenia High School
Division IV
Region 13
No. 3 Beloit West Branch (11-1) vs. No. 5 Chesterland West Geauga (11-2) at Stow-Munroe Falls High School
Region 14
No. 2 Shelby (12-0) vs. No. 4 Bellville Clear Fork (10-2) at Mansfield Arlin Field
Region 15
No. 1 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (11-0) vs. No. 2 New Lexington (11-1) at Coshocton High School
Region 16
No. 2 London (10-2) vs. No. 5 Urbana (10-3) at Marysville High School
Division V
Region 17
No. 1 Perry (12-0) vs. No. 3 Girard (12-0) at Ashtabula Lakeside High School
Region 18
No. 4 Archbold (11-1) vs. No. 10 Coldwater (9-4) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 19
No. 1 Ironton (11-1) vs. No. 2 Beverly Fort Frye (11-1) at Jackson High School
Region 20
No. 4 Waynesville (10-2) vs. No. 6 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (8-5) at Lakota East High School
Division VI
Region 21
No. 1 Kirtland (11-1) vs. No. 2 Canfield South Range (11-1) at Uniontown Lake High School
Region 22
No. 1 Liberty Center (12-0) vs. No. 7 Carey (9-4) at Lima Senior High School
Region 23
No. 4 Woodsfield Monroe Central (9-3) vs. No. 7 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-3) at Meadowbrook High School
Region 24
No. 2 Cincinnati Deer Park (11-1) vs. No. 9 St. Henry (10-3) at Northmont High School
Division VII
Region 25
No. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (11-1) vs. No. 4 New Middletown Springfield (9-3) at Louisville High School
Region 26
No. 1 Leipsic (12-0) vs. No. 2 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (12-0) at Millbury Lake High School
Region 27
No. 1 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (12-0) vs. No. 2 Danville (12-0) at Logan High School
Region 28
No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. No. 7 New Bremen (8-5) at Sidney High School
POSTED: 11/15/26 at 2:28 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports