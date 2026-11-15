Regional final sites set by OHSAA

VW independent sports/submitted information

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football regional final pairings and neutral host sites on Sunday afternoon. All regional final games kick off at 7 p.m. this Friday, November 20.

The list includes one remaining Western Buckeye League team – Wapakoneta, plus four Midwest Athletic Conference teams: Coldwater, St. Henry, Marion Local and New Bremen.

In Division III Region 10, Wapakoneta will meet Ontario at Marion Harding Stadium. In Division V Region 18, Coldwater will face Archbold at Donnell Stadium in Findlay. St. Henry will take on Cincinnati Deer Park at Premier Health Stadium at Northmont High School, and in Division VI Region 24 championship action, and Marion Local and New Bremen will meet at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Neutral sites receive a rent payment from the OHSAA and also keep revenue from concessions, parking, 50-50 raffles and program sales. The OHSAA selects and pays for the officiating crews. Many factors go into determining locations for each game, and site cannot always be that are exactly halfway between the two participating schools. Once a potential site is determined, the school must be available and willing to host a game on the requested night.

The regional playoffs follow bracket format before rebracketing occurs for the state semifinals. Later this week, the OHSAA will announce how the regional champions will be paired for the state semifinals, which is primarily determined by the geography of the four schools involved in each division. A team’s regional seed, state rank and won-lost record do not factor into the state semifinal bracket pairings.

OHSAA football regional final pairings

All games on Friday, November 20, at 7 p.m.

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with regional seed and record.

Division I

Region 1

No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (11-1) vs. No. 3 Mentor (10-2) at Parma Byers Field

Region 2

No. 2 Springfield (10-2) vs. No. 4 Huber Heights Wayne (8-4) at Piqua High School

Region 3

No. 4 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-4) vs. No. 6 Pickerington North (10-3) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales High School

Region 4

No. 1 Cincinnati Princeton (12-0) vs. No. 2 Cincinnati Elder (10-2) at Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Division II

Region 5

No. 1 Medina Highland (11-1) vs. No. 3 Macedonia Nordonia (11-1) at Twinsburg High School

Region 6

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (10-2) vs. No. 3 Avon (10-2) at Clyde High School

Region 7

No. 1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (11-0) vs. No. 3 Massillon Washington (11-1) at Zanesville High School

Region 8

No. 1 Cincinnati Anderson (11-1) vs. No. 2 Harrison (10-2) at Mason High School

Division III

Region 9

No. 2 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (11-1) vs. No. 8 Youngstown Ursuline (9-4) at Ravenna High School

Region 10

No. 2 Ontario (11-1) vs. No. 4 Wapakoneta (9-3) at Ohio Health Field at Harding Stadium, Marion

Region 11

No. 1 Steubenville (10-2) vs. No. 3 Columbus East (11-1) at New Philadelphia High School

Region 12

No. 1 Bellbrook (12-0) vs. No. 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (11-1) at Xenia High School

Division IV

Region 13

No. 3 Beloit West Branch (11-1) vs. No. 5 Chesterland West Geauga (11-2) at Stow-Munroe Falls High School

Region 14

No. 2 Shelby (12-0) vs. No. 4 Bellville Clear Fork (10-2) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Region 15

No. 1 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (11-0) vs. No. 2 New Lexington (11-1) at Coshocton High School

Region 16

No. 2 London (10-2) vs. No. 5 Urbana (10-3) at Marysville High School

Division V

Region 17

No. 1 Perry (12-0) vs. No. 3 Girard (12-0) at Ashtabula Lakeside High School

Region 18

No. 4 Archbold (11-1) vs. No. 10 Coldwater (9-4) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 19

No. 1 Ironton (11-1) vs. No. 2 Beverly Fort Frye (11-1) at Jackson High School

Region 20

No. 4 Waynesville (10-2) vs. No. 6 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (8-5) at Lakota East High School

Division VI

Region 21

No. 1 Kirtland (11-1) vs. No. 2 Canfield South Range (11-1) at Uniontown Lake High School

Region 22

No. 1 Liberty Center (12-0) vs. No. 7 Carey (9-4) at Lima Senior High School

Region 23

No. 4 Woodsfield Monroe Central (9-3) vs. No. 7 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-3) at Meadowbrook High School

Region 24

No. 2 Cincinnati Deer Park (11-1) vs. No. 9 St. Henry (10-3) at Northmont High School

Division VII

Region 25

No. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (11-1) vs. No. 4 New Middletown Springfield (9-3) at Louisville High School

Region 26

No. 1 Leipsic (12-0) vs. No. 2 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (12-0) at Millbury Lake High School

Region 27

No. 1 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (12-0) vs. No. 2 Danville (12-0) at Logan High School

Region 28

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) vs. No. 7 New Bremen (8-5) at Sidney High School