Van Wert LIVE announces two new shows

By Quincy Thompson

Two more exciting nights of live music are headed to Van Wert.

Van Wert LIVE has announced Montgomery Gentry Featuring Eddie Montgomery and Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience as additions to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center’s Spring 2027 lineup. Tickets for both performances are on sale now to the public, so make your plans and choose your seats before they’re gone.

Montgomery Gentry Featuring Eddie Montgomery takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 27, presented by OhioHealth and supported by Danfoss and Bruce & Julie Kennedy. Known for his unmistakable voice and spirited performances, Eddie Montgomery carries on the Montgomery Gentry legacy with country music rooted in real life, hard work, and heartfelt storytelling. With five No. 1 country radio hits, Grand Ole Opry membership, and a Kentucky Music Hall of Fame induction as part of Montgomery Gentry, he brings a celebrated country music legacy to the Niswonger stage. Tickets range from $45-75.

Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery will be at the NPAC on February 27. Photos submitted

Then, get ready for a night of classic rock when Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience arrives on at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, presented by Danfoss and supported by Westwood Behavioral Health Center. This nine-piece band from New Jersey celebrates the music of Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, recreating the powerful vocals, full band sound, and energy that have connected with generations of fans. Bring your fellow Seger fans and enjoy an evening celebrating a beloved rock-and-roll catalog. Tickets range from $30-60.

“These two additions bring even more excitement to a spring lineup that offers so many reasons to spend an evening at the Niswonger,” said Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert LIVE. “From Eddie Montgomery’s unmistakable country sound to the classic rock energy of Hollywood Nights, these are opportunities to gather with friends and enjoy music you love. We’re grateful to our sponsors for helping us bring these experiences to Van Wert.”

With both shows expected to sell out, don’t wait to purchase your tickets. Whether you’re planning a night out with friends or looking for the perfect holiday gift, tickets to a live performance create something wonderful to look forward to. Purchase yours today at vanwertlive.com or contact the Niswonger Box Office at 419.238.6722, Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Secure your seats now and make live entertainment part of your spring.