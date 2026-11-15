Year-end gathering…

Central Insurance retirees and guests held their year-end luncheon on October 28 at Pizza Hut in Van Wert. The group enjoyed catching up on life events since their last gathering and spending time together while enjoying the buffet or selecting their favorite item from the menu. Shown from left to right (front row): Grace Haselman, Sharon Baer, Paula Giessler, Patty Kiehl, and Kathryn Herman. Back row: Doug Watson, Terry Knebel, Phil Steinen, Val Sluterbeck, Deb Boroff, Ruth Ricker, Kay Sluterbeck, Guest, and Dewaine Johnson. Not pictured: Dorothy Helmke. The group will take its annual hiatus during November and December. The next luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. January 27, 2027, at Pizza Hut. Photo submitted