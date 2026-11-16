AAA: Thanksgiving travel projected to be down slightly

VW independent staff/submitted information

AAA projects 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving between Tuesday, November 24 and Monday, November 30. This year’s domestic travel forecast is slightly lower than last year when 81.6 million people traveled for the holiday. That’s a very slight decline, 0.1 percent, which is about 121,000 fewer travelers.

This year’s forecast ends a three-year streak of record Thanksgiving travel that started in 2023. The number of people taking flights and roads trips is a bit lower than last year, but travelers taking cruises, buses, and trains are on the rise.

“Thanksgiving represents quality time with family and friends, and for many Americans that requires traveling to see loved ones,” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel. “After three years of record highs, the number of travelers is slightly lower partly because of higher travel costs this year. But travelers won’t notice much of a difference on the roads and at the airports, since projected volumes remain near record levels.”

AAA projects 72.9 million people will travel by car for the Thanksgiving holiday, a slight drop from last year when 73.1 million travelers took road trips. This year’s projected decrease of 200,000 travelers is due in part to this season’s record high gas prices. The months of August, September, and October set new monthly records at the pump, and November could also do the same. The national average on Thanksgiving Day has never been above $4 per gallon. The highest Thanksgiving at the pump was in 2022 at $3.58.

For most holiday travelers, driving remains the cheapest and easiest way to get around. Nearly 90 percent of Thanksgiving travelers are expected to hit the road, and AAA reminds drivers to check their vehicles’ tires, batteries, and fluids before leaving.

AAA projects 5.96 million travelers will take domestic flights for Thanksgiving, a 0.2 percent decrease over last year. Air travelers make up more than 7 percent of the share of holiday travelers, like they did over Thanksgiving 2025.

The category continuing to see growth includes travelers who are taking other modes of transportation. AAA projects 2.6 million Americans will take buses, trains, and cruises, a 4.1 percent increase from last year. Many travelers make a longer vacation out of the Thanksgiving break and go on cruises. AAA’s new 2027 Cruise Forecast highlights the record number of Americans cruising because of its value and variety.

AAA’s Thanksgiving holiday travel period spans seven days from Tuesday, November 24 to Monday, November 30, 2026. The Thanksgiving travel window was expanded in 2024 to include travelers departing on Tuesday and returning on Monday. Historical results were calculated dating back to 2019 using the same seven-day period.