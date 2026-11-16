Fountain Park to light up next week

VW independent staff/submitted information

The time to light up Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert is fast approaching.

The annual Christmas at Fountain Park lighting ceremony is planned for 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, November 25. The massive display includes dozens of holiday themed inflatables.

Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward will lead the countdown to the light up. Santa Claus will make a special appearance along with his reindeer and sleigh, and holiday characters will hand out candy canes to the kids. A special performance by the Van Wert High School Select Choir is planned and there will be coffee, donuts, cookies and hot chocolate.

Weather permitting, the lights will be on each night through the holidays.

Christmas at Fountain Park is made possible through the continued partnership and dedication of the Van Wert Service Club, Optimist Club of Van Wert, Historic Main Street Van Wert, and Van Wert Parks Department.