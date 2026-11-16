Lame duck data center legislation?

By Megan Henry/Ohio Capital Journal

One of the many questions looming over lame duck is if Ohio lawmakers will pass any data center regulations.

Ohio legislative leaders recently commented on that possibility, and didn’t rule it out.

Lawmakers went home in June without passing Ohio House Bill 646, which would, among other things, limit the size of new sales tax breaks from 100 percent down to 50 percent. But this would not apply to any of the companies with existing contracts, like Meta, Google and Amazon.

“I think everything we’ve discussed before is up for discussion now. So generally speaking, it’s across the board,” Ohio Senate President Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, said when asked about data centers.

The clock is ticking on data center legislation in Columbus. VW independent file photo

Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman, R-Lima, said he thinks H.B. 646 “was a good bill.”

“There might be some other fine tuning, and I think that gives the protection to the local groups,” he said. “It incentivizes brownfields. It makes sure the water part and the electrical use, the tariffs are paid. … I think we need to work on (H.B. 646).”

Ohio voters sharply rejected data centers in this year’s election. 18 Ohio communities voted on whether to curb or ban data center development in this month’s election and all 18 communities voted yes. In some communities, 70 to 80 percent of voters voted against measures related to data center development.

“People in their local communities are really pushing back and really saying either we don’t want them or we want all these guardrails around them,” said Ohio Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood. “I think all of us legislators need to take a look at what they say in those local communities.”

While campaigning, Gov.-elect Amy Acton said she supports a conditional moratorium on data centers “if requirements on costs, union labor, transparency, environmental standards, community benefit agreements, and development are not met.”

In a quote on Acton’s campaign website, she specifies that data center developers should cover 100 percent of utility costs, along with “exclusively” building with union labor, and adhering to Ohio’s environmental standards.

“I do think, as governor-elect, Dr. Acton should certainly be setting the vision for what happens next in Ohio,” said Ohio House Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn, D-Cincinnati. “But data centers are among the issues that we can and should have responsible government doing something about.”

Ohio has more than 200 data centers, the sixth-highest state in the country, according to Pew Research Center. Most of the data centers are in central Ohio. Cincinnati has 27 and Cleveland has 24, according to the Data Center Map.

Ohio had more than 100 active moratoriums on data centers as of September.

The state provided almost $1.57 billion in sales-tax exemptions on purchases of data center equipment and construction materials last year, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation. That’s nearly 12 times what state officials initially expected, according to estimates produced by the tax department in late 2024 as part of Ohio’s budgeting process.

Conserve Ohio, the grassroots organization behind a proposed constitutional amendment to ban new, large scale data centers, is collecting signatures to make the 2027 ballot.

Lawmakers are considering banning data center development in 16 states as of September, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.