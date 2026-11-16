Random Thoughts: seeds, sites and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Congratulations

Congratulations to Parkway’s volleyball team, the Division VI runner-up. What a tremendous season it was for the Panthers, who compete in the toughest small school conference in all of Ohio. You provided thrills to fans and you were able to experience something very few teams get to experience. It was a season to remember.

Seed vs. seed

Football regional games will be played this Friday night, which seems like a good time check the seeds of the remaining teams. Of the 56 teams that will play on Friday, across all seven divisions:

16 are No. 1 seeds

15 are No. 2 seeds

7 are No. 3 seeds

8 are No. 4 seeds

2 are No. 5 seeds

2 are No. 6 seeds

3 are No. 7 seeds

1 is a No. 8 seed

1 is a No. 9 seed

1 is a No. 10 seed

There are no No. 11 or 12 seeds still alive.

The No. 8 seed is Youngtown Ursuline. The lone No. 9 seed is St. Henry and the only No. 10 seed is Coldwater.

Undefeated teams

There are surprisingly few undefeated teams left in the football playoffs.

Cincinnati Princeton is Division I’s only undefeated team, while Columbus Bishop Watterson is the lone undefeated Division II team. Bellbrook is the lone undefeated team in Division III, while Division IV has two undefeated teams – Shelby and Indian Valley. The only undefeated teams in Division V will meet Friday night – Perry and Girard. Liberty Center is the only undefeated team left in Division VI but in Division VII, five undefeated teams remain and four will square off against each other Friday night – Leipsic and Hopewell-Loudon, and Symmes Valley and Danville. Marion Local is the other undefeated team.

5-5

Just two teams who went 5-5 during the regular season are still playing – Middletown Bishop Fenwick (Division V) and New Bremen of the mighty MAC (Division VII).

State championship game?

With all due respect to the other remaining teams in Division II, the consensus seems to be the two best will meet in Friday’s Region 7 championship game – Columbus Bishop Watterson and Massillon Washington.

Complaints

It tends to happen ahead of OHSAA football regional championship games and will continue into the state semifinals and championship weekend, so let’s address it now – neutral site locations.

On Sunday, the OHSAA released pairings and sites for this Friday’s regional championship games and it didn’t take long for social media to come alive with questions and complaints. “Why this site?” Why not that site?” That’s not halfway.” “Why couldn’t they find a better site?”

Let’s review.

First of all, in a perfect world, yes, a neutral site halfway between the two schools would be great. However, some people don’t seem to realize there may not be a suitable site that’s halfway. Also, if there is, a school may not want to host the game. Perhaps their team is in the playoffs, which means they want to go watch their team. Perhaps, for whatever other reason, they can’t get the required personnel to run it on game night (yes, it takes a lot of people). Perhaps there’s other reasons. If a site doesn’t want to host, you can’t force them to.

More of the same complaining will no doubt take place next weekend. I will say I salute any venue that wants to host on Thanksgiving weekend.

During championship week/weekend, you’ll no doubt hear “why aren’t the games at Ohio Stadium?” I’ll tell you why – Ohio State has zero interest in hosting them. Yes, they’ve done it before, as recently as 2014-2015. They did it years before that. They’re not interested anymore. Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, a fine facility, does want to host them.

I was fortunate enough to broadcast a state championship game from Ohio Stadium in 2014. It was a Division VII game between Marion Local and Norwalk St. Paul. Admittedly, I wasn’t a fan of those games being played at the stadium. It seats well over 100,000 people and the largest crowd would be about 15,000 people, tops. It was about 4,400 for the game I was at. However, I will admit, when the kids came running out of the tunnel, I changed my mind. What a thrill for them. I realized that 95 percent (or more) of all of the football players in all divisions that ran through that tunnel that weekend would never get that experience again. In some ways, I wish OSU would host them again, but it’s not going to happen anytime soon.

Canton is a great host. I have a suggestion though – it’s the same suggestion I made last year. If the state title games are going to be played in northeast Ohio, why not move them to the new domed Cleveland Browns Stadium once it’s ready, if the organization is willing? If they’re not, they should be. What a great opportunity to showcase that facility once it’s open. Plus, the fans wouldn’t be sitting out in frigid conditions like they were last year. Just a thought.

CFP

There are ways Ohio State can still make it to the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. The odds aren’t great at all, but it’s still possible.

Here’s a question – do you really want to see this team with its recent struggles in the Playoff? I sure don’t. It wouldn’t be pretty. I think one of the non-playoff bowl games is exactly where this team belongs. I did see something written by Eleven Warriors that if OSU isn’t in the playoff, they should decline a bowl bid. Sorry, but I disagree. Why not accept (I think they will), take the extra practices that come with it and play the game with an eye on the future?

If the Buckeyes win out, there’s an excellent chance they’ll be invited to one of the top tier non-playoff bowls.

15-1

This was printed by the Sandusky Register in a story about last Friday night’s Division IV Region 14 regional semifinal game, after the Whippets held off Perkins 20-14. It would make a great trivia question.

“Shelby ran its home winning streak to 28 straight with the win and is now 15-1 all time in home playoff games.”

15-1 at Skiles Field, which is now gone, and the current Whippet Athletic Complex. Van Wert fans know about the one loss. The Cougars raced by the No. 1 seed Whippets 49-7 in the 2020 regional championship game at Skiles Field. Two weeks later, Van Wert was crowned the Division IV state champion.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.