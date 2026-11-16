Real estate transfers 11/9-11/13/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between November 9-13 2026.

Kevin L. Mohler, Amber Mohler to Bethany Jettinghoff, Ashley Lynn King – Delphos inlots, lot 268.

Estate of Richard D. Fiedler Sr., estate of Richard D. Fiedler, estate of Richard D. Fiedler Sr. EX, estate of Richard D. Fiedler EX, Andrew Hart EX to Quinn High – Delphos subdivisions, lot 94.

Karen S. Youngpeter to Karen S. Youngpeter Irrevocable Trust, Karen S. Youngpeter Irrevocable Trust TR, Roman J. Youngpeter, Rachel C. Youngpeter Osting TR – Delphos inlots, lot 942.

Estate of Richard C. Sully Sr. to Tavia C N Wann, Tavia C N Sully – Van Wert inlots, lot 2274.

Kebra Jo Brooks, Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach to BG&G Real Estate LLC – a portion of Section 20 in Ridge Township.

Mark H. Dealey, Pamela Dealey, Timothy A. Dealey, Tim A. Dealey, Stacy A. Dealey, Annette L. Cotterman, Annette L. Dealey, Brad Cotterman, Jaanie Lynn Dealey, Joanie L. Dealey, Julie A. Dealey to Margy E. Dealey – a portion of Section 29 in Tully Township.

John Ryder, Amy Ryder to Straley Custom Homes LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 4332.

Straley Custom Homes LLC to Jerry Beard, Shirley Beard – Van Wert inlots, lot 4332.

Myers Living Trust, Myers Living Trust TR, Karen S. Myers TR, David E. Myers TR, Daivd E. Myers TR to Ohio Department of Transportation, Department of Transportation, State of Ohio, State of Ohio Department of Transportation – a portion of Section 15 in Tully Township.

Larry J. Jewell, Shelly K. Jewell to Department of Transportation, Ohio Department of Transportation, State of Ohio, State of Ohio Department of Transportation – a portion of Section 14 in Tully Township.

Phil Fleming, Kathleen Fleming to Rachel N. Wagoner, Bobby J. Wagoner – Van Wert inlots, lot 172.

Estate of Thomas A. Wise, estate of Juanita J. Wise to Michele L. Mendenhall – Van Wert inlots, lot 3545.

Estate of Renée K. Cryer to Michele L. Mendenhall – Van Wert inlots, lot 3545.

Randy Humerickhouse, Randall Humerickhouse, Diann Humerickhouse to Cody Humerickhouse – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 405-1.

Cody Humerickhouse to Knittle 4 Holdings LLC – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 405-1.

David Lindeman, Keersten Lindeman to Brandon Harrod – Delphos outlots, lot 9-1.

James Serafini, Denise Doiron-Serafini to Kyle V. Roediger, Madison M. Roediger – Van Wert inlots, lot 4033.

Courtney L. Grote to Elijah Miler, Aubree Lugabihl – a portion of Section 36 in Harrison Township.

Handimanz Rehab LLC to April J. Hecker – Ohio City inlots, lot 178.

IDH Echo Ventures LLC to Robert D. Gamble Family Trust, Robert D. Gamble Family Trust TR, Julie A. Gamble Family Trust, Julie A. Gamble Family Trust TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 4367.

G-III LLC to Gerald R. Hoersten Revocable Trust, Gerald R. Hoersten Revocable Trust TR, Marcia K. Hoersten Revocable Trust, Marcia K. Hoersten Revocable Trust TR – Van Wert inlots, lot 4597.