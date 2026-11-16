Survey shows gas prices plunge again

For the second consecutive week, gas prices fell by more than 30 cents per gallon and with any luck, prices will continue to decrease ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

GasBuddy’s most recent survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio shows pump prices in the Buckeye State have fallen 36.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44 per gallon on Monday. The week prior, gas prices fell an average of 32 cents per gallon, putting the two week decresse at 68.3 cents per gallon.

Some relief at the pumps – for the second straight week, Ohio gas prices plunged. VW independent file photo

Prices in Ohio are current 65.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 18.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.999 per gallon.

In Van Wert, gas prices ranged between $2.75 and $3.19 Monday evening.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.65 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.39 per gallon, a notable difference of $2.74 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 21.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.74 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 55.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 71.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Gasoline prices fell in every state over the last week, with 12 states seeing declines of more than 25 cents per gallon, while diesel dropped in nearly every state, with 8 falling more than 25 cents,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “GasBuddy data showed the national average price of diesel fell below $6 per gallon for the first time since September 10, a welcome milestone for truckers and consumers alike. These trends may continue, as the International Energy Agency has raised its forecast for oil production, putting additional pressure on oil prices as shipments ramp up through the Strait of Hormuz.”

“GasBuddy expects the national average price of gasoline to fall this week to its lowest level since March, dropping below $3.72 per gallon,” he added.

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

November 16, 2025: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

November 16, 2024: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

November 16, 2023: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

November 16, 2022: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)

November 16, 2021: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)