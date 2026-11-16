Theatre Department presentation….

The Van Wert High School Theatre Department proudly presented Night at the Wax Museum at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center during two shows this past weekend. The comedic plot went like this: six rather unenthusiastic students had to take American history in summer school and were roped into helping a first-year teacher and her two aunts set up a new wax museum. However, a mysterious incantation from Cleopatra’s bracelet brought the wax figures to life. Bob Barnes photos