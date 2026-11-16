VWHS selling winter sports tickets, passes

VW independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert High School has released ticket information for tickets for the 2026-2027 winter sports season.

Basketball season tickets

Fans can purchase basketball season tickets at the Van Wert High School Athletic Director’s office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24, and Monday, November 30, through Thursday, December 3. Season ticket holders for 2025-2026 will retain their seats. New season ticket purchasers can select their seats when visiting the athletic department office. Tickets are $72 and can be paid in cash or by check payable to Van Wert City Schools. Please note that tickets will not be mailed.

Adult punch passes

Adult punch passes for the 2026-2027 school year will be available at the high school, middle school, and elementary offices starting Monday, November 23, and will remain available throughout the year. Adult punch passes are valid for all athletic contests during the same period, except varsity football and boys’ basketball games. Tournament games are also excluded from punch passes. An adult 10-punch pass costs $70. All passes are non-refundable. Lost or stolen passes will not be replaced.

Student punch passes

Student punch passes for the 2026-2027 school year will be available at the high school, middle school, and elementary offices starting Monday, November 23, and will remain available throughout the year. Student punch passes are valid for all athletic contests during the same period, including varsity football and boys’ basketball games. Tournament games are not covered by punch passes. A student 5-punch pass costs $20, and a student 10-punch pass costs $40. All passes are non-refundable. Lost or stolen passes will not be replaced.

Individual game ticket prices