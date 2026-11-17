Craft and vendor show returns to Ohio City

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OHIO CITY — The 11th annual Ohio City Christmas Craft and Vendor Show will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, November 21, at the Ohio City Community Building, 308 Lambert St.

The event will bring together more than 25 vendors, offering holiday shoppers an opportunity to browse a variety of crafts, gifts, and merchandise while supporting local businesses and independent vendors.

Adding to this year’s festivities, Buggy & The Little’s Sweet Treats will be on location offering their caramel apple nachos, providing shoppers with a sweet treat to enjoy while exploring the show. Food will also be available for a freewill donation, and attendees can participate in a raffle featuring items generously donated by participating vendors.

As in previous years, proceeds from vendor table rentals, food donations, and raffle ticket sales will benefit the Ohio City Food Pantry. Contributions will help stock the pantry’s shelves and support local individuals and families in need.

The annual show has become a community tradition, combining holiday shopping with an opportunity to give back. Organizers encourage area residents to attend, support participating vendors, and help make a difference for the Ohio City Food Pantry during the holiday season.