John R. “Roger” Robinson

John R. “Roger” Robinson, 81, a beloved father, grandfather, and veteran, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2026, at his residence.

Born on August 14, 1945, in Van Wert, to John Robinson and Delores Puckett. On July 21, 2010, he married Barbara J. (Bailey) Robinson.

John “Roger” Robinson

Roger proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves and then the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he dedicated over 30 years of his career to Fruehauf Trailer in Delphos, before retiring from Strick Trailers in Monroe, Indiana. He was a life member of the Van Wert V.F.W. and the American Legion, as well as the Van Wert Moose lodge.

Roger was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He had a passion for muscle cars, particularly Corvettes, and cherished the time spent with his daughter, grandkids and great-grandkids. His community involvement extended to the Van Wert YMCA, where he actively participated in the Silver Sneakers program.

Roger is survived by his daughter, Tammifur Hunt of Celina, and another daughter in Dayton; grandchildren, Tyler Hunt, Spencer Hunt, Ciara Limon, and Skyla Menke, and great-grandchildren, Zayden Hunt, Braxton Brooks-Hunt, Caide Limon, Nila Hunt, Cale Limon, Wyatt Hunt, Teagan Hunt, and Emersyn Hunt, along with Cobe Limon. He will also be missed by his sisters Arlene Balliet, Cheryl Legg, and Linda (John) Yocum.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Barbara J. Robinson; a granddaughter Jondel Kashner, as well as brothers, Robert Torres and David Robinson in infancy; sisters Linda Puckett and Janie Kallenberger, and a son-in-law, E.J. Hunt.

Funeral services for Roger will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Van Wert Y.M.C.A. Silver Sneakers program.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.