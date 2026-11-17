Ruth Schwartz

Ruth Schwartz, beloved wife of Richard Schwartz passed away on November 11, 2026.

Born in 1939 in Deschler, Ohio, Ruth was the third of five children born to Edwin Roy Oberlitner and Florence Edna (Miller) Oberlitner. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Van Wert County Ohio where she grew up and graduated from York High School.

Ruth married her high school sweetheart, who she met in first grade, Richard Schwartz. In 1957 they moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, where they began their married life together.

Ruth Schwartz

Ruth worked for Indiana & Michigan Electric for four years before dedicating herself to raising their three children as a full-time homemaker. As a mother, she was always there. She never missed her children’s sporting events, was an involved Girl Scout leader, and took pride in being part of every stage of their lives. She showed her love not just through words, but in the things she did. Her commitment to family continued through the years to cheer on her grandchildren at their own sporting events and activities.

Later, Ruth worked in the payroll department at Lutheran Hospital for 25 years. Following her retirement, she continued giving her time to others as a volunteer at Lutheran Hope House and Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne where she was a long time member.

Ruth and Richard shared a love of travel and enjoyed exploring the world together. She was an avid bridge player, took great pride in tending to her beautiful flowers, and especially loved cooking and entertaining. She and Richard treasured their wonderful circle of friends and the many gatherings, laughter and memories they shared over the years.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and brothers John Oberlitner, Gene Oberlitner and Donald Oberlitner.

She is survived by her husband, Richard and their children, Craig (Kelly) Schwartz of Knoxville, Tennessee, Rhonda (Davina) Schwartz of Speedway, Indiana, and Eric (Andrea) Schwartz of Superior, Colorado; brother, Clarence (Joan) Oberlitner of Ohio City, and sisters-in-law, Evelyn Schwartz and Jane Oberlitner.

She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Christopher (Nina) Schwartz of San Diego, California, Conner (Amy) Schwartz of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Soren Schwartz and Addison Schwartz, and great-granddaughter Margot Schwartz.

Ruth will be remembered for her unwavering devotion to her family, her generous spirit, her love of friendship and entertaining, and the many special memories she created with those she loved. Above all she cherished her family and the time spent together, leaving behind a legacy of love that will continue through generations.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Charter Senior Living in Plainfield, Indiana for Ruth’s loving care the past three months.

A private family memorial service and celebration of Ruth’s life will be held on Wednesday, November 25.

Memorial contributions may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana, https://www.aumccommunity.org/give, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.