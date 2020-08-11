Law Enforcement 8/11/2020

Van Wert Police

August 8, 4:13 p.m. — Kelly M. McKenzie, 57, of 329 1/2 South Ave., was arrested near Franklin Park in connection with a warrant issued in Logan County Common Pleas Court.

August 6, 10:53 a.m. — Jared A. Smith, 31, of 208 S. Wayne St., was arrested in the 500 block of North Jefferson Street in connection with a Van Wert Municipal Court warrant.

August 6, 3:14 a.m. — Ethan W.F. Reust, 17, of Payne, was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia while in the 600 block of West Ervin Road.

August 5, 3:02 p.m. — Ryan E. Homier, 40, of Toledo, was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court while near the intersection of Central Avenue and Market Street.

August 5, 7:21 p.m. — Chad W. Diltz, 44, of 407 S. Walnut St., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. He was also cited for possession of drug abuse instruments.

August 5, 3:42 p.m. — Jeffrey G. Welker, 53, of 1315 E. Ervin Road, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired and child endangering, following a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Franklin Street.

August 4, 6:27 a.m. — Jacquelyn M. Forthman, 41, of 1133 W. Main St., Apt. 3, and Robert K. Seibert, 33, of 6808 Boroff Road, were both charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, while suspected drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington Street and Boyd Avenue. More charges could be forthcoming following testing of the suspected drugs.

July 31, 12:07 a.m. — Diana O. Altamirano, 28, of 244 Fisher Ave., and Jose E.C. Fuentes, 31, of 402 S. Franklin St., were both cited for being in a city park after posted hours after both were found after midnight in the south reservoir parking lot.