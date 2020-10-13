Law Enforcement 10/13/2020

Van Wert Police

October 10, 5:50 p.m. — Aaron L. Thomas, 31, of Ohio City, was arrested in the 700 block of Central Avenue on warrants from Van Wert Municipal Court and the Indiana Department of Corrections.

October 9, 10:06 a.m. — John V. Snavley, 54, of 234 W. Main St., was cited for disorderly conduct while at the Fountain Inn.

October 8, 8:14 p.m. — Darrell W. Hensley Jr., 41, of 738 Forrest Ave., was charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred in the 1000 block of Pearson Street.

October 8, 6:43 p.m. — Kory M. Stewart, 42, of 721 N. Washington St., was cited for a nuisance ordinance violation at his residence.

October 7, 12:56 a.m. — Julie E. Malone, 39, of Defiance, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Burt and Main streets.

October 2, 10:43 p.m. — Tayler L. Dickerhoof, 18, of 409-B N. Franklin St., was cited for underage consumption of alcohol, furnishing a place for underage consumption, and underage possession of alcohol as a result of an incident at her residence.

September 26, 11:29 p.m. — Elena T. Ramirez, 47, of 635 N. Franklin St., Apt. 6, was cited for domestic violence as a result of an incident at her residence.