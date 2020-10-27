Law Enforcement 10/27/2020

Van Wert Police

October 24, 10:22 a.m. — Ryan K. Tromblay, 30, of Paulding, was charged with domestic violence as a result of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of South Fulton Street.

October 25, 8:27 a.m. — Drew A. Kenny, 27, of 113 Bonnewitz Ave., was served with a warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court while at the Fountain Inn, 234 W. Main St.

October 25, 2:52 a.m. — Sharrod Andre White, 31, of 1254 S. Shannon St., Apt. 221, was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in Broward County (Florida) Circuit and County Court.

October 21, 10:17 p.m. — Jeffery S. Riley, 41, of 811 Kear Road, Apt. 20, was arrested on a warrant issued by Logan County Common Pleas Court.

October 16, 1:33 p.m. — Corbin J. Cornelius, 20, of 112 N. Harrison St., was charged with aggravated menacing in connection with an incident at his residence.

October 13, 5:40 p.m. — Nicholas D. Gardner, 34, of 514 George St., was arrested on a felony warrant and two warrants for misdemeanor offenses while at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

October 14, 4:19 p.m. — Destiney A. Ramos, 24, of 102 Blaine St., was charged with theft for an alleged shoplifting incident at the local Walmart store.