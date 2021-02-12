Local marketing firm earns NAMA award

VW independent/submitted information

ROCKFORD — Ohio marketing agency Brand It Marketing has received another first-place award for Best of Region VI through the National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA). The Region VI first-place award is for the work the firm produced for its client, Advanced Biological Marketing (ABM), in the category of three‐dimensional direct mail for dealers, distributors, sales reps, or others serving agribusiness category.

The award‐winning “Party in a Box” direct mail piece was developed — from concept to production to distribution — by the creative team at Brand It Marketing for client ABM, which was celebrating its 20th anniversary of being in business when the COVID‐19 pandemic hit.

Due to COVID regulations, ABM was unable to celebrate its 20th anniversary in‐person with employees, customers, and friends, so the Brand It Marketing team developed the unique and exciting concept of a “Party in a Box” filled with all things fun and relevant to help celebrate ABM’s milestone anniversary.

The boxes included everything from branded hats to confetti poppers to peanuts straight from Georgia using ABM’s own highly-sought‐after product. Paired with each item in the box was a handwritten message from ABM’s CEO, which had significant and heartfelt meaning, aiding in the celebrating of 20 years.

“This project gave us the opportunity to help a client of ours connect and bring extra joy to their own clients in 2020 — which felt like quite the blessing, given the circumstances,” said Twyla Hayes, co-founder and creative director for Brand It Marketing.

The “Best of NAMA” honors and awards the best of the best in agricultural marketing communications. All submissions to NAMA are evaluated for agricultural marketing effectiveness and creativity and are hand‐selected by a panel of roughly 50 industry experts. The Best of NAMA competition originated in 1988 to honor outstanding work by NAMA members, while educating members of the agriculture industry and featuring top‐of‐the‐line advertising. These awards have helped to raise the quality of the agricultural industry’s overall communication efforts throughout the years.