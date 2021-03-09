Law Enforcement 3/9/2021

Van Wert Police

March 6, 5:17 a.m. — Dominic D. Ragland, 34, of 519 Collins Ave., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) following a traffic stop at the intersection of Marsh Road and Town Center Boulevard.

March 5, 9:37 p.m. — Teddy Couch, 44, of 608 N. Race St., was charged with endangering children for an incident that occurred in the 600 block of North Race Street.

March 5, 2:01 a.m. — Bobby L. Panning Jr., 24, of 3445 Hoaglin Road, was cited for possession of marijuana while at the Van Wert Police Department.

March 3, 8:39 p.m. — Kayla E. Carrier, 26, of 816 W. Main St., Apt. 9, was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident that occurred at her residence.

February 28, 11:14 p.m. — Charles E. Peterman, 29, of 1155-L Bell Ave., was charged with domestic violence by threat related to an incident that occurred at his residence.

February 25, noon — Stephen V. Barnhart, 26, of 515 N. Washington St., was cited for OVI and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Washington Street.

February 27, 3:09 a.m. — Mary Uhlman, 56, of Kennebunk, Maine, was charged with receiving stolen property for having a stolen vehicle in her possession while at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Van Wert.

February 27, 2:31 a.m. — Tori L. Beebe, 24, of 738 S. Tyler St., was cited for domestic violence for an incident that occurred at her residence.