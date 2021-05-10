PLC donation…

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave., recently collected items for Pregnancy Life Center. The month of April was set aside as Baby Shower month. Items collected include five crib sheets, 13 receiving blankets, seven bottles of baby lotion, five bottles of baby sunscreen, four packages of pull-ups, eight cases of diapers, 17 packages of diapers, and 27 packages of baby wipes. Shown are Dru Johnson and Julie Burenga with the donated items. First UM Church photo