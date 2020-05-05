Erie helps out during COVID-19 pandemic

VW independent/submitted information

Erie Insurance has put in place a number of initiatives to help its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is providing financial relief, flexible payment options, community support, and more. Here’s what to know.

Customer dividends, mailed directly to policyholders in May: Most people are doing the right thing by staying home and not driving. Erie is following suit by doing the right thing, too. The company is providing $200 million in dividends directly to its personal and commercial auto insurance customers, pending regulatory approval. This immediate relief represents about 30 percent of related auto insurance premiums over a two-month period, or 5 percent of annual premiums. There’s no need to call an Erie agent or request a check — it will be mailed to policyholders.

Lower auto insurance rates for long-term relief: In addition to the dividends mentioned above, Erie is lowering auto insurance rates for personal and commercial customers for long-term, steady, and stable relief. Pending regulatory approval, rate reductions will vary by state and will be based on individually purchased policies and coverage options. Once approved, premium adjustments will take effect at the time of renewal and the estimated total will provide an additional $200 million in financial relief to Erie customers. Flexible payment and billing options: Your local agent can help you with updating coverages. Agents and ERIE’s Customer Care teams may also be able to assist with delaying payment dates, adjusting installments, changing pay plans and waiving penalties and fees. In addition, some billing requests including deferring payments and non-pay cancellations can also be requested through erieinsurance.com/help or through ERIE Online Account.

Contact-free life insurance coverage: For a limited time, Erie Family Life is offering applicants a path to life insurance coverage without the requirement of a paramedical exam. The option to waive the exam is aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to maintain social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The waiver provides Erie Insurance customers the ability to obtain life insurance without in-person interaction. The offer is available for applicants up to age 55 and policy face amounts up to $500,000.

Expanding identity recovery services to extended family members: Social distancing directives result in many people staying connected virtually, which may result in increased exposure to cybercrime. ERIE offers identity recovery coverage with all ErieSecure Home® bundles and as an add-on to our Home Protector policies. Through August 2020, we’re extending support services to assist in recovering from a possible identity theft at no additional cost to include our customers’ extended family members. This includes:

Adult children (26 or older), their spouse and their children

Parents, including stepparents and legally adoptive parents

Siblings, including stepsiblings and adoptive siblings

Gift card reimbursement coverage: From a favorite lunch spot to that funky art gallery, local small businesses make hometowns feel like home. People rely on them daily — and now, they need their communities. So go ahead and stock up on gift cards, worry-free. Pending regulatory approval in several states, Erie Insurance is adding gift card and gift certificate reimbursement coverage to the company’s ErieSecure Home® policies. The additional feature, included at no additional cost, would reimburse customers for remaining balances on gift cards that can no longer be used at independently owned and operated local businesses due to business closures.

Giving back to Erie’s hometown: Erie Insurance provided a lead gift to support the Erie Community Foundation’s new COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund recently established in its home city of Erie, Pennsylvania. This fund will directly support 501(c)(3) organizations in Erie County that are providing support to those in need, administering care for children, serving elderly populations who are most vulnerable and helping those suffering hardships and job loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giving back to agents and all the communities Erie serves: Erie agents and employees are stepping up to thank first responders, healthcare workers, and others on the front lines. To boost that, Erie is making nearly $2.5 million available to agents and branch offices to support their charitable work in local communities.

For 95 years, Erie has been standing by customers in times of hardship and catastrophe. These times are unprecedented, but the mission hasn’t changed. From 1925 to today, Erie’s mission to “do the right thing” still drives every decision it makes.