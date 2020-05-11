CNB: 100% of PPP loans approved by SBA

VW independent/submitted information

BLUFFTON — Citizens National Bank announces that 100 percent of the loans its customers requested through the Paycheck Protection Program have been approved through the Small Business Administration. This represents 652 businesses in CNB’s 10-county service area, allowing them to continue payroll for 12,524 employees. The approved loan total is currently $97,511,807.

“While there were many uncertainties and difficulties going into this program from the SBA, our loan processors and business banking officers really pulled together to develop a system that enabled us to process the applications as smoothly as possible,” said CNB President Eric Faulkner. “I’m so proud of the assistance we were able to provide our small business customers in order to procure the funds they need to maintain payroll and keep their business afloat.”

Customers were very complimentary of the attention and service they received from CNB throughout the PPP process.

“We very much appreciate all your efforts and help during this time. You immediately reached out to our company with your help and assistance and solidifies the reasons we currently do business with you and hope to grow in the future.” — Ed

“I want to give a huge thank you to Citizens National Bank, particularly my loan officer, for helping me with all my paperwork during this pandemic! They truly put their customers’ needs as top priority!” — Vallace

As COVID-19 continues to impact local economies, Citizens National Bank is committed to helping its small businesses and individuals with their finances. The bank’s lenders are available by email, its drive-thrus remain open, and online and mobile banking apps allow access to accounts 24/7. Customers facing financial difficulty should contact their local branch to discuss options on an individualized basis.

Watch for updates regarding the pandemic on CNB’s Coronavirus updates page at https://www.cnbohio.com/resources/update-center/