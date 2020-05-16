Hurless named to Central Insurance board

VW independent/submitted information

The Central Insurance Companies has announced the election of Cindy M. Hurless to its Board of Directors.

Cindy Hurless

As Central’s chief operating officer (COO), Hurless is responsible for oversight of the company’s Services, Claims, Underwriting, and Loss Control operations.

Hurless, who earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and business administration from Hope College, joined Central in 2002 as manager of the Mail/Supply and Commercial Lines Services departments and was promoted to vice president of customer services in 2004. In 2018, she was promoted to her current position as chief operating officer.

She has earned the Associates in Insurance Services (AIS), Associates in General Insurance (AINS), and Chartered Insurance Operations Professional (CIOP) designations. She serves on the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation Board, Van Wert YWCA Board, and Van Wert County Foundation Board of Trustees.

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876 and has evolved into the Central Insurance Companies, a successful property and casualty group providing insurance for more than 350,000 automobiles, homes, and businesses in 24 states. Central is based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Van Wert. The Central group of companies has combined assets of over $1.7 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).