Law Enforcement 6/22/2020

Van Wert Police

June 21, 10:32 p.m. — Derek E. Pontius, 35, of 523 N. Chestnut St., was charged with aggravated burglary for an incident that occurred in the 500 block of North Race Street.

June 20, 1:15 a.m. — Mark A. Corya, 55, of 110 N. Harrison St., was cited for disorderly conduct while at Van Wert Health.

June 16, 7:48 p.m. — A 15-year-old Marsh Foundation runaway was also cited for underage consumption when found in the 100 block of South Washington Street.

June 16, 3:45 p.m. — Brandi M. Runyon, 29, of 113 Bonnewitz Ave., was cited for an open container violation and for possession of drug abuse instruments following a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Sycamore Street.

June 16, 2:33 p.m. — Paula J. Garcia, 63, of 228 W. Second St., was served with paperwork related to a city ordinance violation at her residence.

June 16, 9:30 a.m. — Aaron M. Joseph, 32, of Ohio City, was arrested on the order of the Ohio Parole Authority while in the Summit Shopping Center, 1100 S. Shannon St.

June 15, 3:30 p.m. — Drew A. Kenny, 27, of 113 Bonnewitz Ave., was charged with having a weapon under disability, a felony of the third degree, while in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.

June 12, 12:39 p.m. — Jamar N. Burns, 27, of Delphos, was cited for domestic violence while at the north McDonald’s restaurant.

June 13, 1:21 a.m. — Allan W. Murphy, 50, of 515 Shaffer St., was cited for domestic violence in connection with an incident at his residence.

June 12, 8:49 a.m. — Dustin T. Cooper, 36, of 328 S. Vine St., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court.

June 10, 11:29 p.m. — Justin L. Reynolds, 29, of 17910 Middle Point Road, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) as a result of a traffic stop in the 800 block of North Washington Street.

June 10, 7:25 a.m. — Marlon J. Wilkinson, 28, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was cited for OVI, an open container violation, and arrested on an outstanding warrant as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington Street and U.S. 30.

June 8, 11:17 p.m. — Shawannah E. Lowe, 30, of 523 N. Chestnut St., was charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred at her residence.

June 6, 7:38 p.m. — Larry W. Wilson, 57, of 401 1/2 N. Washington St., was arrested for a civil protection order violation.

June 2, 10:32 p.m. — Narketta B. Mullins, 44, of 1122 E. Central Ave., was charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred at her residence.