Golf outing donations…

On Sunday, July 19, First United Methodist Church in Van Wert will be holding a Youth Golf Outing at Hickory Sticks Golf Club. Registration begins at noon with a 1 p.m. start time. The youth program at First Church thanks local businesses who are sponsoring the fundraiser — especially Eric Hurless of Edward Jones Financial and Eric McCracken of Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service — for their top level Legacy Sponsor for the outing. Shown accepting checks from Hurless (left) and McCracken (right) for First UM Church is Demond Johnson. photo provided