St. Mark’s group makes masks for Eaton

VW independent/submitted information

Obtaining face coverings at the beginning of Covid-19 was difficult. St. Mark’s member Marilyn Morgan had started making masks for the church. Then, after talking with her daughter, Jennifer Morgan Clay, she began making face masks for her daughter’s co-workers at Eaton Corporation in Van Wert.

Shown with St. Mark Lutheran Church’s Blessing Box are (from the left) Marilyn Morgan, Pastor Will Haggis, and Eaton Corporation representative Haley Cochard. photo provided

When Eaton officials learned of this outreach, she and the church were approached about the possibility of making masks for the plant, helping to fill the void in the short term. St. Mark’s accepted the challenge, producing nearly 400 face masks for Eaton. In return, Eaton Corporation donated $2,500 toward the church’s community outreach projects.

Pastor Will Haggis and members of St. Mark’s are grateful to Eaton Corporation and also voiced their pleasure in working together to fill a need. A major goal of St. Mark’s is bringing the church into the community. Eaton is dedicated to safety in the workplace. It’s happening.

Visit www.stmarkslutheranvw.com or www.eaton.com for more information.