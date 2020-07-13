Law Enforcement 7/13/2020

Van Wert Police

July 2, 9:35 a.m. — Van Wert police received several reports from local businesses stating that a woman was passing counterfeit $100 bills at their stores. Those making reports include both Subway restaurants, Family Video, Party Mart (Shell), Gordman’s, and Murphy USA.

July 10, 11:13 p.m. — Samuel Cassidy, 18, and three juveniles were cited for being in a closed park after being found on the boat dock of Van Wert Reservoir No. 3.

July 10, 10:30 p.m. — Richard A. Bendele, 42, of 511 N. Race St., was charged with domestic violence as a result of an altercation at his residence.

July 10, 10:46 a.m. — Francis A. Yarwood, 35, of 704 Spencer Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued by the Michigan Department of Corrections.

July 9, 12:50 a.m. — Malachi D. Battle, 18, of 316 Woodland Ave., Adrian R. Daniels, 20, of 210 Fulton St., Alexa J. Glossett, 18, of 907 Frothingham St., and a juvenile were also cited for being in a closed park after they were found in the boat dock area of Van Wert Reservoir No. 3.

July 7, 8:20 p.m. — Danielle D. Suckow, 35, of 309 W. Main St., was charged with domestic violence in connection with an altercation at her residence.

July 6, 4:23 a.m. — Juan F. Hernandez Jr., 40, of 408 E. Main St., was charged with assault for an incident that occurred at the YWCA of Van Wert County.

July 4, 4:58 a.m. — Austin R. Dennis, 19, of 300 Linda St., was cited for underage consumption while at his residence.

June 29, 2:22 a.m. — Michael A. McGough, 35, of 515 N. Jefferson St., was charged with domestic violence in connection with an altercation at his residence.