Central tabs Pfeifer as underwriting VP

VW independent/submitted information

The Central Insurance Companies have announced the promotion of Jocelyn Pfeifer to senior vice president of underwriting.

Jocelyn Pfeifer

In this new role at Central, Pfeifer will lead the entirety of the company’s underwriting organization, including Commercial Lines Underwriting, Personal Lines Underwriting, Loss Control, and Underwriting Operations. She will be focused on executing Central’s strategy to provide its agency partners a more robust suite of specialized products to market in Small Commercial, Middle Market Commercial, Programs, Affluent Personal, and Middle Market Personal Lines.

A graduate of Boise State University with a degree in finance, Pfeifer joined Central in 2003 as a personal lines underwriter in Central’s Southwest Regional Office. She held several underwriter and supervisor roles in both Personal and Commercial Lines during her career with Central, including the role of commercial lines manager in the Southwest Office.

For the past two years, Pfeifer has led the Northeast Regional Office as regional vice president. She has earned the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designations.

Pfeifer will be relocating to Central’s Home Office later this year.

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876 and has evolved into the Central Insurance Companies, a successful property and casualty group providing insurance for more than 350,000 automobiles, homes, and businesses in 24 states. Central is based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Van Wert. The Central group of companies has combined assets of over $1.7 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).