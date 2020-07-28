Law Enforcement 7/28/2020

Van Wert Police

July 26, 12:58 a.m. — Kylie J. McConahy, 32, of 709 Forest Ave., was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident that occurred at her residence.

July 23, 10:22 a.m. — Approximately $1,500 worth of tools were stolen from Rex’s Auto Repair, 521 Wesley Drive, during a break-in at that local business.

July 21, 12:13 p.m. — Rhiann L. Griffith, 28, of 1122 E. Central Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court.

July 20, 10:48 p.m. — Gerald F. Shreve III, 26, of 1133 W. Main St., Apt. 11, was cited for domestic violence for an incident that occurred at his residence.

July 19, 12:28 a.m. — Tyler A. Pessefall, 22, of 635 High St., was cited for disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred at Van Wert Health, 1250 S. Washington St.

July 18, 3:22 a.m. — Edwina M. Huffman, 52, of 234 W. Main St., Apt. 3, was arrested at her residence on a warrant issued in Paulding County.