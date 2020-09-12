Straley Realty staff earns sales recognition

VW independent/submitted information

Six real estate professionals affiliated with Straley Realty & Auctioneers Inc. have earned the 2019-2020 Presidents Sales Club awards presented by the Ohio Association of Realtors.

Realtors Warren Straley and Chet Straley has been awarded the Award of Distinction for each having in excess of $2.5 million in sales between July 1, 2019, and June 30.

Straley Realty Presidents Sales Club honorees include (top row, from the left) Jane Germann, Chet Straley, Cassie Bell; (bottom row) Warren Straley, Anne Brecht, and Joe Bagley. photos provided

Receiving the Award of Achievement for $1 million to $2.5 million in sales were Jane Germann, Anne Brecht, Cassie Bell and Joe Bagley.

OAR officially awarded qualifying members the “President’s Sales Club Award” designation in four recognition levels for outstanding sales performance in the real estate industry. Honorees were recognized at the President’s Sales Club Dinner during the OAR’s Annual Convention.

The Ohio Association of Realtors is the largest professional trade association in Ohio. All OAR members in good standing were eligible for the award.