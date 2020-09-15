Law Enforcement 9/15/2020

Van Wert Police

September 13, 5:08 p.m. — James R. Hayhurst II, 35, of 332 N. Chestnut St., was arrested in the 1000 block of East Sycamore Street on a warrant issued on behalf of the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

September 12, 3:40 p.m. — Patricia A. High, 60, of 214 N. Jefferson St., was issued a summons for a junk complaint.

September 11, 4:36 a.m. — Beth Ann Wright-McCarthy, 51, of 370 W. Maple Ave., Apt. C, was arrested on a Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

September 8, 11:10 p.m. — James B. Fuller, 41, of 501 Blaine St., was charged with domestic violence by threat following an incident at his residence.

September 6, 10:15 p.m. — Tayler Dickerhoof, 18, of 409 N. Franklin St., Apt. B, was cited for underage possession of alcohol while at her residence.

September 2, 10:41 p.m. — Zachary A. Dominique, 32, of 370 W. Maple Ave., Apt. A, was arrested on a warrant issued in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

August 31, 11:33 a.m. — Jai L. Martin, 48, of 200 South Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued in Allen County.

August 28, 3:13 p.m. — Tyler L. Kast, 28, of 516 N. Race St., was cited for domestic violence in connection with an incident that occurred at his residence.

August 28, 1:09 a.m. — Eric E. Thomas, 36, of 321 S. Market St., was cited for obstructing official business and disorderly conduct-persisting, for an incident that occurred in the 300 block of South Market Street.

August 26, 2:30 p.m. — Amber L. Proctor, 27, of 223 N. Wayne St., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of South Shannon Street.