St. Mary’s to resume weekly Bingo games

VW independent/submitted information

St. Mary of the Assumption Church and School in Van Wert are announcing that their weekly Bingo games, held at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Woodland Avenue, will resume Sunday, September 27. At this time, only Sunday games will be restarting with the hope that Thursday Bingo will soon follow.

Similar to all reopenings, Bingo will be following CDC and local Health Department guidelines to ensure all players and volunteers remain safe. Per guidelines, all in attendance must wear masks; tables and chairs have been rearranged to allow social distancing; Plexiglas shields have been installed at each cash station; hand sanitizer has been placed at each entrance; the drinking fountain has been turned off; and, the kitchen will only be serving a limited menu.

Players are encouraged to come early, as seating will be limited, and unfortunately, once capacity is reached, patrons will be turned away.

Additionally, the following changes have been made to Bingo: