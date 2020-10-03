Central Insurance promotes Brown

VW independent/submitted information

The Central Insurance Companies have announced the promotion of Kurtis Brown to director of national partner relationships.

Kurtis Brown

In this role, Brown will focus on business development and strategic partnership with the company’s agency partners who operate on a countrywide scale. He will provide direction, resources, and opportunities for a more focused approach toward growth and profitability to enhance Central’s growing national presence.

Brown joined Central in 2014 as marketing manager for western Ohio. Prior to joining Central, he gained experience in the industry as both an independent agent and a marketing representative for Federated Mutual Insurance. He has earned the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation.

Brown resides in Continental with his wife and two daughters.

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876 and has evolved into the Central Insurance Companies, a successful property and casualty group providing insurance for more than 350,000 automobiles, homes, and businesses in 24 states. Central is based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Van Wert. The Central group of companies has combined assets of over $1.7 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).