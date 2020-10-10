Central Insurance earns IVANS gold award

VW independent/submitted information

The Central Insurance Companies have been awarded the IVANS Digital Insurer Gold Award for both commercial and personal lines business. This is the second consecutive year Central has received this award.

This award recognizes Central for providing connectivity and automated information exchange with its agency partners across the policy lifecycle – from marketing, to quoting, to servicing and renewals. The company is committed to leveraging modern technologies to support the growth of its agency partners. Central was one of only three insurers to accomplish Gold status for both personal and commercial lines.

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876 and has evolved into the Central Insurance Companies, a successful property and casualty group providing insurance for more than 350,000 automobiles, homes, and businesses in 24 states. Central is based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Van Wert. The Central group of companies has combined assets of over $1.7 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).