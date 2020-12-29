Law Enforcement 12/29/2020

Van Wert Police

December 26, 1:16 p.m. — Joshua J. Kreischer, 35, of 330 N. Wayne St., was served with a warrant issued on behalf of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority while at his residence.

December 25, 12:02 a.m. — Melvin N. Miller Jr., 34, of Delphos, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) following a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Washington Street.

December 23, 12:20 p.m. — Bath Ann Wright, 51, of 234 W. Main St., Apt. 1, was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments, while Sara M. Boroff, 38, of 234 W. Main St., Apt. 2, was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia, while at their residences.

December 19, 7:42 p.m. — Jeffery L.A. Kallas, 20, of Middle Point, and Gavin B.M. Raines, 19, of 719 E. Main St., were each cited with a misdemeanor count of assault and criminal trespass for an incident that occurred at 329 South Ave.