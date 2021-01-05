VW law firm makes personnel changes

VW independent/submitted information

The law office of Keister & Baker LLC announced that attorney Collette Carcione and her assistant, Kim Pollock, have joined the firm, effective January 1. In addition, Keri McClure was named a partner in the law firm.

Carcione was first hired by longtime local attorney Don Johnson (who retired in 2013) as a legal assistant in 1976 at the age of 20. As Johnson neared retirement, Carcione began her studies at Ohio Northern College of Law to not only pursue a dream, but also to ensure that co-workers Leta Feasby and Pollock could continue in their careers.

Shown are (from the left) Collette Carcione, Keri McClure, Aaron Baker, and Stephen Keister. photo provided

Feasby retired, effective December 31, 2020, after 25 years of service. Carcione graduated with academic honors from Ohio Northern University in 2009, despite commuting to Ada from Van Wert and working in the law office.

Carcione’s community service includes serving on the Thomas Edison Board of Trustees and as secretary of the Van Wert Salvation Advisory Board. She currently chairs the Northwest Ohio Grievance Committee and is secretary of the Van Wert County Bar Association. She noted she is looking forward to the next phase of her legal career with Keister & Baker.

McClure joined Keister & Baker as an associate attorney on January 1, 2015. She grew up on a farm in Union Township, graduated from Crestview High School in 2008, received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Florida Southern University, and her law degree from Ohio Northern College of Law in 2014 with high academic honors. She assists with the family farm, water skis at the family’s Pleasant Shores recreational facility, and serves as president of the board of the Van Wert County YWCA.

In addition to McClure, Carcione joins partners Stephen Keister and Aaron Baker in their law practice. Baker joined Keister in his law practice in 2010, and the firm has doubled in size since then. As Keister slows down his active practice, Keister & Baker welcomes Carcione and Pollock.

The firm’s primary areas of law practice are estate planning, and real estate, business and agricultural law. In 2018, the law firm re-located to the renovated former U.S. Post Office building at 124 S. Market St. Additional information is available at www.keisterbaker.com.