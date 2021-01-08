VW Manor wins HCF President’s Award

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Manor recently received the President’s Award from HCF Management. HCF Management, Van Wert Manor’s corporate partner, recently presented its annual performance awards.

The President’s Award is determined by several criteria. Two annual winners are chosen from all Ohio and Pennsylvania facilities. Criteria for the award include customer service, financial performance, activities, the facility’s volunteer program, as well as local community involvement.

Van Wert Manor Administrator Jacque Welch (left) and Director of Nursing Jackie Hernandez are shown with HCF’s President’s Award.

Within the last five years, Van Wert Manor has been awarded the Facility of the Year award; Silver Achievement in Quality award, Deficiency Free award, HCFs Chairman’s award, Humanitarian of the Year award; and the Barb Masella Quality award. Van Wert Manor also received a certificate of recognition for having the lowest employee turnover within HCF Management for 2018.

“We are excited to receive these awards from our corporate partner, HCF Management,” said Van Wert Manor Administrator Jacque Welch. “Despite 2020 being a challenging year, I cannot be more proud of my team. I want to thank our residents, staff, and community alike for continuing to support us.”

HCF Management, Health Care Facilities, based in Lima, currently serves nearly 3,000 care community residents and employs more than 4,000 employees. There are nearly 350 employees who have been with the company for 20 years, and 22 have been with the company for 40 or more years.

