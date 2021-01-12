Law Enforcement 1/12/2021

Van Wert Police

January 9, 4:23 p.m. — Zachary N. Martinez, 32, of 903 E. Sycamore St., was arrested on warrants issued in Paulding County Municipal Court.

January 4, 4:55 p.m. — Jared A. Smith, 32, of 208 S. Wayne St., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

January 3, 8:09 p.m. — Chad E. Kouts, 31, of 415 S. Shannon St., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) following a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.

January 3, 3:11 a.m. — William J. Crutchfield, 48, of 403 N. Race St., was charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred in the 100 block of South Wayne Street.

January 2, 3:16 a.m. — Stephen A. Davies, 40, of 614 Lewis St., was cited for OVI following a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Sycamore Street.

January 2, 11:01 p.m. — Eli D. Jasztal, 33, of 113 Bonnewitz Ave., and Darwin D. Hawkins, 52, of 233 N. Market St., were each cited for disorderly conduct for a fight that occurred inside Haven of Hope, 233 N. Market St.

January 2, 2:24 p.m. — Christopher S. Spanos, 51, of 539 Collins Ave., was charged with aggravated menacing for an incident that occurred at his residence.

January 1, 8:44 p.m. — Amber N. Smith, 27, of 320 S. Chestnut St., was charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred at her residence.