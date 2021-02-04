Bluffton firm holding hiring interviews

BLUFFTON — GROB is searching for highly motivated individuals looking to start their career in manufacturing and is hosting an open interview event on Saturday, February 27, from 8-11 a.m., at its facility in Bluffton. GROB is looking to fill the following positions:

Electrical Final Assembly Technician

Electrical Panel Assembler

Electrical Panel Tagging Specialist

Final Assembly Technician

Fluids Technician

Electrical Debug Technician

Sub-Assembly Technician

Those interested in attending the hiring event can learn more and register at www.joingrob.com/interview. Interview timeslots are limited, and pre-registration is required due to COVID-19.