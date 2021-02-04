Central Ins. appoints new board member

VW independent/submitted information

Central Insurance has announced the appointment of Romel Salam to its Board of Directors, effective February 22.

Romel Salam

Salam has over 30 years of actuarial and risk management experience in the insurance and reinsurance industry. In his current position as principal at RubiQon Risk & Insurance Services, Salam is focused on implementing a partnership approach to risk management and creating a means where customers will benefit from both advanced technology and comprehensive risk management solutions within cyber insurance.

Salam’s previous experience in the industry includes chief risk officer of Validus Holdings, a leading global provider of insurance, reinsurance and asset management services. In this role, he was responsible for the design and implementation of the group’s Enterprise Risk Management strategy, including the management of the group’s expansive catastrophe portfolio.

He also spent three years as chief risk officer and chief actuary for Validus Reinsurance in Bermuda. Prior to joining Validus Re in 2010, he was a senior vice president for Transatlantic Reinsurance in New York, where he spent 20 years in positions of increasing responsibility spanning the pricing, reserving and business intelligence functions.

Salam holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Brooklyn College, CUNY. He is a fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

The Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in Van Wert in 1876 and has evolved into the Central Insurance Companies, a successful property and casualty group providing insurance for more than 350,000 automobiles, homes, and businesses in 24 states. Central is based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Van Wert. The Central group of companies has combined assets of over $1.7 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).