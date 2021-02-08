Law Enforcement 2/8/2021

Van Wert Police

February 6, 3:24 p.m. — Sonny Boy Raines III, 30, of 118 S. Chestnut St., was charged with menacing in connection with an incident that occured in the 100 block of South Chestnut Street.

February 5, 12:57 a.m. — Chad W. Diltz, 44, and James A.L. Vibbert, 23, both of 245 N. Chestnut St., were cited for drug-related offenses while at the residence. Diltz, who was suspected of overdosing, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, while Vibbert was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Other charges are pending.