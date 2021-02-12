Law Enforcement 2/12/2021

Delphos Police

February 6, no time listed — Ryan Bendele, no age listed, of Ottoville, was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) while in the city of Delphos. He will appear in Van Wert Municipal Court on the charge.

January 30, no time listed — Beverly Rahrig, 42, of Spencerville, was cited into court on a charge of suspicion of being in possession of suspected methamphetame, a Schedule 1 or 2 drug, following a traffic stop.

January 29, no time listed — David J. Clark, 45, of Lima, was found to have a warrant issued in Hardin County, was driving on a suspended driver’s license, and was in possession of what was suspected to be crystal methamphetamine. Clark was issued a citation and released, but could be facing further charges pending the outcome of testing on the suspected meth.