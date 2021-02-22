Law Enforcement 2/22/2021

Van Wert Police

February 20, 8:17 p.m. — Joseph R. Bill, 40, of 509 Elliot St., was cited for failure to comply as a result of an incident in the 600 block of North Jefferson Street.

February 19, 3:15 p.m. — Michael R. Scrabrough, 60, of 490 Shaffer St., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) following a traffic stop in the 400 block of South Shannon Street.

February 17, 10:08 p.m. — Ashley N. McCarthy, 37, of 875 N. Washington, Room 9, was arrested on a felony warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, while Destiney A. Ramos, 24, of 102 Blaine St., was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court while at McCarthy’s residence.

February 14, 8:12 p.m. — Brittney D. Wilson, 25, of Convoy, was charged with theft for an incident that occurred at the local Walmart store.

February 14, 9:04 p.m. — Amanda D. Hill, 28, of 239 N. Jefferson St., Apt. 4, was charged with domestic violence in connection with an incident that occurred at her residence.

February 14, 2:01 a.m. — James P. Miles, 33 of 635 N. Franklin St., Apt. 9, was charged with domestic violence for an incident that occurred at his residence.

February 11, 10:49 p.m. — Eric S. Puthoff, 20, of 1145-B Bell Ave. was charged with criminal damaging as a result of an incident at Burger King, 1101 S. Shannon St.

February 3-10, various times — A number of local businesses in the southern portion of Van Wert reported attempts to pass bad check at their businesses. Police are investigating the incidents.