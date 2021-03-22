Law Enforcement 3/23/2021

Van Wert Police

March 18, 3:47 p.m. — Michael D. Grunden, 26, of 115 S. Cherry St., was arrested at his residence on two felony warrants issued in Paulding and Defiance counties.

March 18, 12:07 a.m. — Keagan W. Missler, 18, of 414 N. Cherry St., was cited for operating a motor vehicle while impaired (OVI) and possession of marijuana paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Monroe and Center streets.

March 15, 12:02 p.m. — Dwayne S. Watts, 34, of 314 Woodland Ave., was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant while at a business at 7600 U.S. 127.

March 14, 1:05 a.m. — Michael A Speakman, 29, of 326 W. Maple Ave., and Brandon L. Coil, 31, of Convoy, were each charged with disorderly conduct as a result of an incident in the 200 block of East Main Street.

March 13, 3:42 p.m. — Christopher M. Caldwell, 32, of 836 George St., was charged with criminal trespass for an incident in the 200 block of Gay Street.

March 13, 5:58 a.m. — Victor A. Luna Salazar, 33, of Leon, GT, was cited for being in physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated in connection with an incident in the 500 block of South Market Street.

March 13, 3:22 p.m. — Jeffery A. Craft, 36, of 217 S. Fulton St., was arrested in connection with a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court.